Many people get an itch to dye their locks or go in for a trim once the back-to-school season rolls around again. The fall is the perfect time for a little makeover whether you’re still in school or not. With the latest and greatest trends all over social media, you’ve recently been inspired to head to the salon. After deciding on what haircut to get, you need the best Instagram captions for your fall hairstyle pics to show off your before and after on the ‘Gram.