Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

I read your reasons three times on why the decision for no vaccination

By VaTechie Joined:
sportswar.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd respect your family's decision. IMHO, if a summer camp changed the decision to vaccinate, then the reasons to not vaccinate were not strong enough to begin with and do not see your real quagmire at this time. [Post edited by VaTechie at 07/08/2021 6:47PM]

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
YoutubeThrive Global

In the Heat of the Moment: Why Real-time Decisions matter

Have you ever wondered how much the small everyday choices that take less than a couple minutes or even seconds impact your success and happiness in life?. Many choices in life are made within a few moments. A majority of the time, however, our minds tend to be consumed with the big decisions. In reality, the only active choices we can execute are the tiny ones right in front of us.
MLBchatsports.com

Seven reasons why your fantasy baseball trade offers are never accepted

He’s Just Not That Into You(r Trade Offers) Sorry for the slightly sexist quote, but these things tend to happen when you’re punning a name from a 2009 movie. This week’s article is here to help those who are stymied and frustrated by the trade market. If you haven’t been able to consummate any deals in recent months, let’s try to figure out what you’re doing wrong.
Economysportswar.com

Should I rephrase to “talk about a poorly timed decision?”

Hindsight is also easy. Not sure what they knew and when or if it was even clear something like Amazon would be popular. Remember the Acme Company had been around since Wile Coyote days but no one had duplicated that concept. The closest was Sears I would say.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘They don’t deserve your amazing food’: Black chef on TikTok claims guests only talked to, made eye contact with her white helper

Thara Moïse, a personal chef who posts about cooking for private parties on TikTok, shared how she was on the receiving end of microaggressions from recent guests. In the video, which currently has over 1 million views and over 390,000 likes, Moïse says in a voiceover, “Tell me why my guests barely acknowledged me today. Every time I tried to ask them questions or get them ready for their next course or just engage with them, they literally wouldn’t talk to me.”
Video GamesIGN

11 Reasons Why Now's the Time to Jump Into Warframe

Warframe allows you to live out your high-speed space power fantasy all while exploring an expansive solar system complete with an immersive world full of unique personalities and tons of gameplay in this free-to-play, online action game. Tune into TennoCon on July 17th for a look at The New War reveal and a free Prime Warframe. Advertisement by Warframe.
Relationship Adviceorlandoadvocate.com

ASK ALMA: I Want A DNA Test

My wife and I divorced after 38 years of marriage. I still don’t understand why, I want to work it out, but she does not. I had intended on spending the rest of my life with her and now that won’t happen. We had our ups and downs, but overall I thought we had a solid commitment and happy marriage. I was happy. She said that she was not and that I never listened to her. She also gave many other reasons that I don’t think are true or care to discuss. Sometimes I feel like my life is over. I have listened to all her lies and lately I’ve been thinking about my children and how I don’t think they look like me and I wonder if I am their father. When they were young and we were married I didn’t think much about it. But now they are all adults and listening to their mother and all of her lies, it makes me wonder. I want them to have a DNA test and I want my wife to pay for it. I do not want to discuss this with anybody in my family. Can you tell me where to get a DNA test of your children?
YogaPosted by
Forbes

Why Should I Meditate? For Starters, Here’s 3 Reasons

Burning a candle at both ends is not sustainable, and you know it. Your body and mind tell you in clear messages when you need to recharge. Here are some common signs that something has to give: trouble sleeping, headaches, muscle pain, impatience, silly mistakes, zoning out in meetings, struggling to pay attention. Daily meditation is a simple way to cultivate resilience and encourage your body and mind to deeply relax. In the complexity of our lives today, this is not a ‘nice to have’, it is an essential part of living well.
Golfsportswar.com

For some reason, I'm hungry now having read this.

Fun fact, about Royal St. George's Golf Club, host of The Open Championship -- Brown Water 07/12/2021 2:00PM. A map shows it sandwiched in there between the marina and the North Sea. ** -- MikeVT85 07/12/2021 6:12PM. Is the Strait of Dover anywhere near the Bend of Dover? ** --...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Apartment Therapy

6 Reasons Why Self-Help Books Are the Ultimate Vacation Read (Really!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Whether your kids are off from school or you can’t wait to escape from work for a few days — or both — chances are you’re looking forward to a vacation in the days ahead. As you pack your toiletries and select swimwear, you may be culling potential books to read while you log off. This year though, if you usually opt for fiction, think about trading out your go-to novel for a self-help book, which may help you work through personal stuff in a different way.
Women's HealthEssence

I'm Trying Birth Control For The First Time. Here's Why.

In this Keeping It Z column piece, editor Brooklyn White talks about the importance of taking ownership of her life and body. In March 2021, I gave birth to my second child, a son. I had a serene home birth and worked with a local midwife and a doula. I also have a daughter who’s turning 3 in early September, so as you can imagine, my husband and I are hiding boxed toys in closets and planning, planning some more, and then planning a little bit more. Motherhood is my most important role in life and I don’t take it lightly.
HealthMedicineNet.com

Why Do I Feel Sleepy All the Time?

Do you feel sleepy during the day even after getting enough sleep at night? Daytime sleepiness can affect your productivity, work performance, and relationships. While being tired occasionally isn’t really a big deal, persistence drowsiness can have serious effects on your health. It’s important to be aware of the signs of excessive daytime sleepiness and factors that may be causing it.
Twittersportswar.com

Sounds like a truly sub par experience.

That is correct, now BOA probably just adjusted it and MAY go get the -- HokieForever 07/15/2021 9:15PM. Try tweeting about your experience using #Subway’s name if you use Twitter -- Hoakie82 07/15/2021 4:57PM. Picked up Jimmy John’s while visiting mom and dad in VB tonight😎👍🏻 ** -- B777Fr8Dog 07/15/2021...
Lifestylegoodmenproject.com

Why I Don’t Dread Bath Time Anymore

There are a lot of tedious parenting tasks. Bath time is one of them for me; it’s just not my favorite. But my son loves the water, so I feel like I should at least give him enough time to enjoy it. During that time, there are a good 10 to 15 minutes where I’m just watching him so he doesn’t stand up or fall over. I have to stay in the bathroom obviously so there isn’t much I can get done. I usually scroll through Instagram for the fourteen thousandth time that day. But then last night, while I was filling up the tub and my husband was stripping down the babes in the other room, it hit me — my skin could be microdermabrasing. A mask could be seeping in and working its magic as my child splashes half his water onto my clothes. The bottle was sitting right there in that drawer. I quickly slathered on the delicious-smelling green goo as my husband plopped my son in the tub. Voila, I was getting some very satisfying self-care during one of my least favorite parenting routines. I could have still been Insta-scrolling while the mask did its thing, but I had momentum now because what else could I get done while also keeping one eye on the tub? I probably had another 8.5 minutes until I needed to start actually washing my child. Working out was the last thing in the world I felt like doing on a Wednesday evening. But doing 15 standing squats would hardly make me break a sweat. I could commit to that. So I counted out the reps, and it was feeling pretty good. It was actually giving me a little boost. Leo looked over and laughed at me because I was bobbing up and down like a lunatic (with a green face), so I put a little more gusto into it to make him laugh harder. His laughter peaked when I hit 17 so I couldn’t stop then — he was having a blast. I was working out. And it was bath time.
Trafficsportswar.com

What are your cc numbers? I’ll look into it for you.

That is correct, now BOA probably just adjusted it and MAY go get the -- HokieForever 07/15/2021 9:15PM. Try tweeting about your experience using #Subway’s name if you use Twitter -- Hoakie82 07/15/2021 4:57PM. Picked up Jimmy John’s while visiting mom and dad in VB tonight😎👍🏻 ** -- B777Fr8Dog 07/15/2021...
Footballsportswar.com

Seems like our type of recruit - academics in order and upside

Looks like a good one. Good choice young man! Welcome! ** -- jws 07/15/2021 8:16PM. Holy Cow - I lost track of him on the out pattern behind the line -- U Remember 07/15/2021 6:15PM. Seems to have some unbelievable vision and speed. Me likey! ** -- graycalhoo 07/15/2021 6:41PM.
Posted by
Karen Banes

Three Important Reasons You Have Trouble Sticking to Your Budget

Make a budget and stick to it. This is possibly the most basic, and most regularly repeated, piece of personal finance advice there is. It’s also a very simple concept. There’s a straightforward process for working out your expenses and designing a budget. It’s the ‘stick to it’ bit that’s not so easy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy