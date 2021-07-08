Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

You would be shocked how common Myocarditis is in the general

By HokieForever
sportswar.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopulation when they have an infection to include common cold, flu, etc. Myocarditis is very understudied and little is known. The Covid-19 is causing myocarditis is young people outrage is a little over the top imo. Statistically it is much smaller than getting a cold to this point. See link for from the NIH on prevalence of myocarditis in the general population independent of Covid-19. HokieForever.

