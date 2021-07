It’s not every day that a Housewife walks away from the limelight on their own accord. Let’s just say these roles attract a certain time of fame-seeker. But, there are exceptions to every rule. Following her single-season appearance in season 11 of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Shamari DeVoe made it very clear to her fans and critics that […] The post Shamari DeVoe Says She Quit Real Housewives Due To Editing That Made Her Seem Like She Was Drinking More Than She Was; Says “They Make You Look Like Something You’re Not” appeared first on Reality Tea.