Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2022 Ford Maverick Rival Will Not Come From GM – At Least For Now

By Edward Snitkoff
fordauthority.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe all-new 2022 Ford Maverick is set to compete in a segment that will be populated by exactly one other competitor when it arrives later this year: the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Amid all the hype around its debut, attention has turned to other automakers who could ostensibly introduce compact pickup trucks of their own, and one of them is indeed gearing up to launch such a vehicle soon, but it is not destined for North America. As reported by our sister site GM Authority, that vehicle is the upcoming Chevrolet Montana, a small pickup primarily designed for the Brazilian market.

fordauthority.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Ford Maverick#Ford Ecosport#Ford Bronco#Gm Authority#Brazilian#Chevy#Global Emerging Markets#North American#Ford Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Cars
Country
Brazil
Related
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Is Second Most American Vehicle In The World

As Ford Authority reported exactly one year ago, the Ford Ranger topped Cars.com’s long-running American-Made Index for 2020. As many shoppers continue to seek out American-made products, an increasingly difficult task these days, it’s nice to know which vehicles are made in the U.S. and with American-made components. Now, Cars.com’s 2021 American-Made Index has just been released, and things have changed considerably, though the 2021 Ford Mustang is the second most American vehicle in the world.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

GM Pulls HD Radio From 2021 Silverado and Sierra Pickups Over Chip Shortage

Another feature bites the dust. You probably already know there's an ongoing semiconductor shortage that's wreaking havoc on new cars and trucks. Not only are new vehicles hard to come by because of this pandemic-caused supply chain issue, but the ones that are actually available at dealerships may be missing some bells and whistles like auto start-stop and blind-spot monitoring. Now you can add one more to the list: HD Radio.
Home & Gardenfordauthority.com

2022 Ford Super Duty King Ranch Deletes Standard 18-Inch Wheel

As Ford Authority reported back in March, the 2022 Ford Super Duty will receive a host of updates including an available 12-inch center touch screen similar to the one in the 2021 Ford F-150, a new Lariat Sport Appearance Package, and new interior and exterior colors. Ford Authority also exclusively reported that the 2022 Super Duty will lose its underhood service light, that 2022 King Ranch and Platinum trims will come standard with four-wheel-drive, and that 2022 Ford F-250 buyers will be able to opt for the 3.55-geared electronic-locking rear axle without also having to pair it with a towing package. Now, Ford Authority has even more exclusive 2022 Ford Super Duty King Ranch news to share pertaining to the truck’s standard wheel selection.
Economyfordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Sales Fall To Challenger, Outsell Camaro During Q2 2021

MUSTANG -6.62% 14,676 15,717 -5.43% 31,950 33,786. In Canada, Ford Mustang deliveries totaled 1,925 units in Q2 2021, an increase of about 19 percent compared to 1,614 units sold in Q2 2020. In the first six months of the year, Mustang sales increased about 20 percent to 2,659 units. MODEL...
CarsNewsweek

Ford's New Turbocharged F-150 Truck is America's Quickest Police Car

The 2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder, a truck, is the quickest police car in the U.S. Test data from two police vehicle testing organizations show that the vehicle has a quicker zero to 60 mph, zero to 100 mph, and quarter-mile time than any other new law enforcement vehicle sold in America.
Carsgmauthority.com

Aging Chevy Silverado MD Inventory Reaches Lowest Point Yet

The situation regarding the large number of unsold Chevy Silverado Medium Duty trucks sitting at Chevrolet dealerships in the United States appears to have improved substantially in recent weeks. GM Authority last reported on this situation in June of this year. At that time, approximately 2,000 prior model year Chevy...
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Teased As Future Ford Edge Rival

Last week, Stellantis announced a major EV initiative that aims to electrify a portion of its lineup in the coming years, a move that comes a bit late after its chief rivals – Ford and General Motors – have been investing in electric power for some time now. Regardless, these new and expansive EV plans including an all-electric Ram 1500 pickup, a fully electric muscle car, and now, the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid, a future Ford Edge rival.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Pricing Revealed, Starts At $24K

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz was revealed back in April and goes on sale later this month. Despite this, no 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz pricing information had been released, until now. Hyundai has finally revealed pricing data for the new compact pickup (which it calls a “Sport Adventure Vehicle”), and the news isn’t terribly great for those cross-shopping the model against its main rival – the 2022 Ford Maverick.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

How Soon Can We Expect an Electric Ford Maverick?

It’s not exactly a long shot to assume that an electric Ford Maverick compact pickup truck is coming. This is the first pickup truck with a standard hybrid powertrain. Plus, Ford announced the coming of a 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning next spring. So how soon can we expect an Electric Ford Maverick?
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick To Gain Stealthy Cookie Storage System

The 2022 Ford Maverick was revealed last month to great fanfare, mostly thanks to a number of impressive figures like an estimated EPA fuel economy rating of 40 miles-per-gallon in the city and a sub-$20k base price, which Ford Authority was the first to report back in February. However, the 2022 Ford Maverick also touts an impressive number of innovative cargo solutions, including the new Ford Integrated Tether System (FITS) and Flexbed. As it turns out, the Maverick’s glove box is also a great place to stash one’s cookies, too.
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Engineering Superior To Its Rivals: Video

Former Ford engineer, owner of engineering consulting firm Munro & Associates, Inc., and YouTuber Sandy Munro has been working on disassembling and examining a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E for several weeks now. So far, that process has included the Mach-E’s undercarriage, frunk area, door assembly, rear cargo area, pillars, front end, seats, and battery pack. But this latest video spends a good chunk of time comparing the Mustang Mach-E engineering to its rivals.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Ford Maverick First Edition Spotted In The Metal

Details about the Ford Maverick First Edition leaked earlier this week, yet Ford is still keeping quiet about what customers should expect. We’ll get the full rundown before the pickup goes on sale later this year, which is expected to arrive at dealers this fall. We’ve learned a lot already, and new photos from Mavericktruckclub.com provide us with our first glimpse of the pickup in the metal, which was caught in the Las Vegas area.
BusinessPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford Trademarks Skyline Name In The US And We're Not Sure Why

Say the word Skyline and we'll guarantee you, a Nissan luxury sedan is the first vehicle that will come to mind. But it seems like Ford wants you to think of the Blue Oval upon hearing Skyline – at least that's what the most recent trademark filing suggests. Brought to light by Ford Authority, Ford Motor Company has submitted a trademark application for the Skyline name to the US Patent and Trademark Office, dated July 12, 2021.
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Bronco Will Feature 10R60 Transmission From Ford Explorer

Several months ago, rumors started circulating that Ford intended to equip the 2021 Ford Bronco with the 10-speed automatic from the 2021 Ford Explorer, otherwise known as the 10R60. Until recently, The Blue Oval remained mum on the issue, but Bronco Nation was able to talk with Bronco Brand Manager Esteban Plaza-Jennings, who confirmed the earlier speculation while defending the company’s decision to utilize the transmission in a vehicle engineered for heavy off-road use.
Worldfordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Mach 1 Brochure Snafu Costs Ford Big Money In Australia

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1, like its less track-focused pony relatives, is a truly global model, as Ford offers the model in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. Unfortunately, the very first buyers down under received a rather unfortunate surprise, as their cars ultimately came more sparsely equipped than they expected. The revelation, due to errors in the promotional material for the Mach 1, resulted in a remedy that left the select group of owners unsatisfied, and now Ford Australia has rolled out a second compensation scheme for them, as reported by CarAdvice.
Chicago, ILfordauthority.com

Ford F-150 Rocket League Concept Debuts At 2021 Chicago Auto Show

Earlier this year, Ford and video game maker Psyonix announced that the two were pairing up to create the Ford F-150 Rocket League Edition, a virtual version of the pickup for the popular multiplayer video game, Rocket League. A couple of weeks later, gamers were able to secure their own virtual F-150 from Rocket League’s shop, which comes equipped with rocket launchers and a host of other goodies. Now, a real-life Ford F-150 Rocket League concept – the first-ever real-life version of any Rocket League vehicle – is making its debut at the 2021 Chicago Auto Show, which opens to the public tomorrow, July 15th.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

28 Vehicles Are More American Than the Ford F-150

The Ford F-150 is America’s best selling truck, but is it as American as people believe? There was a time when buying Ford meant supporting American jobs, an American company, and the American economy overall. Yet as our world has become smaller and companies have begun to connect with and depend on organizations and a labor force outside of the United States, that’s changed. In fact, it’s changed so much that the F-150 isn’t the most American truck – it’s actually the sixth, and 29th overall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy