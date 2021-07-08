2022 Ford Maverick Rival Will Not Come From GM – At Least For Now

The all-new 2022 Ford Maverick is set to compete in a segment that will be populated by exactly one other competitor when it arrives later this year: the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Amid all the hype around its debut, attention has turned to other automakers who could ostensibly introduce compact pickup trucks of their own, and one of them is indeed gearing up to launch such a vehicle soon, but it is not destined for North America. As reported by our sister site GM Authority, that vehicle is the upcoming Chevrolet Montana, a small pickup primarily designed for the Brazilian market.