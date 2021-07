I’M NOT CRYING, YOU’RE CRYING! What a moment. As wholesome as it gets. Hometown kid grows up rooting for the Brewers, works hard to play baseball at the Division 1 level (Louisville) and ends up getting drafted by the team he loves in the 3rd round of the MLB Draft. I can’t imagine what that must have felt like for Alex Binelas*. That hug he gave his dad was a pure as any hug I’ve ever see in my life.