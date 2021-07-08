Black Bayou Bridge Closure Scheduled to Start July 19

All lanes, both east and westbound, were closed the morning of July 15 between Exits 71 and 78 following a tractor trailer accident involving the Georgia Highway 86 overpass. In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Gov. Brian Kemp and GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry said the bridge would have to be demolished, and rebuilt and demolition crews and machinery would be onsite as early as Thursday night to begin the process. Commissioner McMurry said every attempt to have traffic flowing westbound on I-16 from Savannah to Macon by Sunday morning, and by Monday have one lane open for traffic going eastbound. The Commissioner said it is expected to I-16 fully reopened by late- to mid-week next week depending on weather and complications of demolition. There is not timeline as of yet when the bridge will be fully repaired over the Interstate noting that there is adequate detours to guide traffic on other routes other than Hwy 86.