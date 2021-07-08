Cancel
Black Bayou Bridge Closure Scheduled to Start July 19

Calcasieu Parish News
 12 days ago
Black Bayou Bridge Closure Scheduled to Start July 19. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that on Monday, July 19, 2021, the Black Bayou Bridge on LA 384 over the Intracoastal Waterway will close to vehicle traffic for two weeks. The closure is expected to end on August 1, 2021.

calcasieu.info

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/
