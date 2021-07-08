Black Bayou Bridge Closure Scheduled to Start July 19

The Maine Department of Transportation will be deviating from its normal operating schedule for the Southport swing bridge, which carries Route 27 over Townsend Gut between Boothbay Harbor and Southport. This deviation is to accommodate bridge construction work between Wednesday, July 21 and Tuesday, July 27. The bridge will not open for vessel traffic between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. or between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on July 22, 23, 26 or 27. The bridge will operate on its normal schedule on Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25. One navigation channel will be open to allow the passage of vessels that can pass without the bridge opening. The vertical clearance of the bridge in the closed position is 10 feet. We apologize for the late notice. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
