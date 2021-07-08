Cancel
Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Sexual Battery of Juveniles and Other Charges

Posted by 
Calcasieu Parish News
Calcasieu Parish News
 12 days ago
Lake Charles Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Sexual Battery of Juveniles and Other Charges. From the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office – On May 21, 2021, Marlin D. Demouchet, 47, Lake Charles, was found guilty of two (2) counts Sexual Battery of a Victim Under Thirteen, one (1) count of Attempted Sexual Battery of a Victim Under Thirteen, one (1) count Sexual Battery, and one (1) count Simple Escape. Demouchet sexually abused 3 victims ages ranging from 10-13 at the time of the crimes.

calcasieu.info

Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/
