Lake Charles Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Sexual Battery of Juveniles and Other Charges
Lake Charles Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Sexual Battery of Juveniles and Other Charges. From the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office – On May 21, 2021, Marlin D. Demouchet, 47, Lake Charles, was found guilty of two (2) counts Sexual Battery of a Victim Under Thirteen, one (1) count of Attempted Sexual Battery of a Victim Under Thirteen, one (1) count Sexual Battery, and one (1) count Simple Escape. Demouchet sexually abused 3 victims ages ranging from 10-13 at the time of the crimes.calcasieu.info
