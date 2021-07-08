Lake Charles Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Sexual Battery of Juveniles and Other Charges

Multiple Arrests Made in May 19 Shooting Case in Westlake. Five suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting that took place in Westlake on May 19, 2021. On May 19, 2021, just after midnight officers with the Westlake Police Department responded to a shooting reported in the 1500 block of St. John Bosco. When officers arrived it was observed that there had been 5 rounds shot into a residence where there were two adults and three children.