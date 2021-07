The Poynette prep baseball team didn’t have the greatest start to its season this spring. The Pumas lost 10 of their first 11 games, including their first eight of the year, with just three decided by three runs or fewer. Poynette eventually found its swing however, getting into a groove to close out the regular season on a 5-2 run before narrowly getting edged out by perennial power Markesan in a WIAA Division 3 regional final, 4-3.