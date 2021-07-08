With Over 39,000 Reviews, This Dog Toy Plays With Pooch for You

If your dog loves being outside but isn't a huge fan of long, tiring walks, a dog sling carrier might be exactly what you and your pooch need. Dog sling carriers are little pouches worn over the shoulder that your dog can rest inside of when they get tired on walks. Many owners would love to take their dogs with them as they go about their day, but oftentimes, their dogs aren't allowed to roam free inside of stores and businesses. Dog sling carriers help owners keep their canine friends close by without having to keep them on a leash all day. In this piece, we've rounded up a few of the best dog sling carriers on the market to help you choose the right one for you and your pup.