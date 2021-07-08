Boat launch installed at Meadow River Community Park

Sen. Stephen Baldwin (D-District 10) is shown at the new boat launch along the Meadow River in the roadside park on U.S. 60 just outside Charmco. The launch was built by the West Virginia Department of Natural ResourcesSubmitted photo.

The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources recently completed a new boat launch along the Meadow River in the roadside park on U.S. 60 just outside Charmco.

“This project was a real team effort,” Sen. Stephen Baldwin (D-District 10) said in a press release.

“Matt Ford and the Meadow River Valley Association showed tremendous persistence for over three years to ensure this was completed,” Baldwin continued. “It was my pleasure to help get it done. There are some details yet to be completed, such as new signage, but it’s ready to roll.”

A second new access point is also in the works in Hines as part of this initiative. It is still in the design phase, according to the state senator.

Baldwin noted that the site in the Meadow River Community Park is an excellent access point to the river.

“Easy access, nice setup and great scenery,” he said. “Local citizens will love it, and it will be a great tourist attraction.”

Ford, one of the founders of the Meadow River Valley Association (MRVA), began this project with then-Delegate George “Boogie” Ambler several years ago, and Baldwin pledged to see it through.

“Huge thanks to Matt, DNR, MRVA, Delegate Ambler and everyone who made it possible,” Baldwin said.

The MRVA is planning to add a shelter and outdoor classroom near the boat launch once sufficient community funding is secured. Contributions totaling more than $3,000 were recently donated to the organization in memory of the late Coach Bud Whitlow, who was a staunch supporter of the MRVA. Those funds will be spent on the shelter project, which the organization hopes to complete this year, Ford said in an MRVA newsletter.

“The repurposing of the former Rupert Elementary School, improved access to the Meadow River, the Meadow River Rail Trail and this outdoor classroom are all projects that improve our community,” Ford said in the newsletter. “I’m amazed how people from across Greenbrier County are working together to make our corner of West Virginia better than ever. It takes time to plan and implement these projects, but the work we are doing is starting to pay off.”

— Email: talvey@register-herald.com