Chicago, IL

They’ve Hatched! Monty and Rose’s New Chicks Are Here

By Patty Wetli
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago’s indomitable piping plovers, Monty and Rose, have welcomed three chicks, with a fourth still possibly on the way, plover monitors have reported. Two of the chicks arrived Wednesday and a third made its debut Thursday morning. A fourth egg could still hatch. Plover monitors, who’ve kept a close eye...

news.wttw.com

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

