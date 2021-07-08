Cancel
China Open to Boeing 737 MAX Test Flights - Bloomberg News

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 13 days ago

(Reuters) - Chinese aviation officials have expressed willingness to conduct flight tests on Boeing Co's 737 MAX, potentially paving the way for the fastest-selling jet's return in China, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. Deals of a validation flight are still being worked out and the planemaker plans to send a...

