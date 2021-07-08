Cancel
This Michigan City Currently Has The Coolest Temperatures In U.S.

By Nathan Vandenburg
97.5 NOW FM
 13 days ago
It may not be so here in Mid-Michigan, but Michigan actually has some of the coolest temperatures in the country right now, in one area of the state. Michigan is currently experiencing some cold air from our northern neighbors in Canada. Along with that cold air that traveled down to us, we're also seeing rain and clouds in a lot of areas in Michigan. As it currently stands, northern Lower Michigan is seeing temperatures around 50 today.

