WEATHER STORY: The wind has become easterly and that has allowed the Canadian wildfire smoke to pour across the border again. Air Quality Alert is in effect for Minnesota and Wisconsin through Thursday. The easterly wind has also created a Beach Hazard Alert for Park Point and Wisconsin Point until 7 pm Tuesday night. Rip currents are possible. The east wind, though, has ended our warm spell for a couple of days. Many towns may be cooler than normal through Thursday. By Friday, though, another warm spell could arrive for the weekend. In between, there is a rain chance for Wednesday and Thursday morning. Check the slide show above for a map of the alert zones and a short term forecast.