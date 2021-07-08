Nick Cannon says it’s ‘no accident’ that he’s got so many kids

Nick Cannon has no shame in his game about being a baby-making machine.

Following the birth of his seventh child, “The Masked Singer” host asserts that he’s “having these kids on purpose.”

Over the weekend, Cannon reportedly welcomed a baby boy named Zen with model Alyssa Scott, who previously appeared on his MTV sketch comedy show “Wild ‘N Out.” The newborn marks the fourth child the 40-year-old “Drumline” star has welcomed in under a year.

During a conversation on his syndicated radio show with City Girls rappers JT and Yung Miami, Cannon reacted to his guest commenting that he needs to “wrap it up and protect yourself,” referring to contraception, by asserting that each of his children were planned.

“I’m having these kids on purpose. I don’t have no accident,” he quipped.

“Trust me, there’s a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.”

The San Diego native, who has been romantically linked to Kim Kardashian, Nicole Scherzinger , Christina Milian, and model Selita Ebanks through the years, admittedly has an aversion to practicing safe sex.

In 2017, while discussing his battle with autoimmune disease Lupus with Howard Stern, Cannon emphatically stated: ‘I’m probably gonna die sooner than most people... so let’s f**k all night! So why wear condoms? I might not be here tomorrow!’

Besides baby Zen, Cannon also recently welcomed out-of-wedlock twin boys with Abby De La Rosa and also became the parent of a baby girl with Brittany Bell in December 2020. Cannon and Bell also share a 3-year-old son.

He also shares 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.