Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Nick Cannon says it’s ‘no accident’ that he’s got so many kids

By Karu F. Daniels, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 13 days ago

Nick Cannon has no shame in his game about being a baby-making machine.

Following the birth of his seventh child, “The Masked Singer” host asserts that he’s “having these kids on purpose.”

Over the weekend, Cannon reportedly welcomed a baby boy named Zen with model Alyssa Scott, who previously appeared on his MTV sketch comedy show “Wild ‘N Out.” The newborn marks the fourth child the 40-year-old “Drumline” star has welcomed in under a year.

During a conversation on his syndicated radio show with City Girls rappers JT and Yung Miami, Cannon reacted to his guest commenting that he needs to “wrap it up and protect yourself,” referring to contraception, by asserting that each of his children were planned.

“I’m having these kids on purpose. I don’t have no accident,” he quipped.

“Trust me, there’s a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t. The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.”

The San Diego native, who has been romantically linked to Kim Kardashian, Nicole Scherzinger , Christina Milian, and model Selita Ebanks through the years, admittedly has an aversion to practicing safe sex.

In 2017, while discussing his battle with autoimmune disease Lupus with Howard Stern, Cannon emphatically stated: ‘I’m probably gonna die sooner than most people... so let’s f**k all night! So why wear condoms? I might not be here tomorrow!’

Besides baby Zen, Cannon also recently welcomed out-of-wedlock twin boys with Abby De La Rosa and also became the parent of a baby girl with Brittany Bell in December 2020. Cannon and Bell also share a 3-year-old son.

He also shares 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Milian
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Nicole Scherzinger
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Selita Ebanks
Person
Brittany Bell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Girls#Mtv#Drumline#Jt#Moroccan#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
IBTimes

Nick Cannon Net Worth: Here's How Rich The Dad Of 7 Is

Cannon is currently hosting Fox show "The Masked Singer" He recently became a dad of seven after welcoming a baby boy with model Alyssa Scott. Nick Cannon has been in show business for two decades and continues to land gigs to this day. But how rich is the dad of seven?
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Nick Cannon Welcomes Seventh Child, Zen, With Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon is on a baby roll ... he just welcomed #7 and the kid's really Zen!. Nick and GF Alyssa Scott welcomed Zen Cannon to the world nearly 2 weeks ago. The baby was born on June 23. His mom posted a pic of the newborn with the caption, "I will love you for eternity."
Family RelationshipsPosted by
SheKnows

Nick Cannon Responds to Criticism for Fathering 4 Kids By 3 Different Women in 6 Months

We’ve been a bit perplexed about Nick Cannon and his rapidly growing fatherhood situation. If you haven’t heard, the “Masked Singer” co-executive producer and host has had four kids by three different women over the last year. Cannon first became a dad when he had twins Monroe and Moroccan, 10, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. But just a few weeks ago his alleged girlfriend, Alyssa Scott, gave birth to his seventh child, Zen Cannon. So after months of speculation, Cannon is speaking up about his intentional fathering and says it’s no accident.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Alyssa Scott

Not to be confused with the country musician of the same name, Alyssa Scott’s name has been in blogs over the internet due to her alleged relationship with Nick Cannon, and the recent birth of her son. Neither Alyssa nor Nick Cannon has officially confirmed their relationship, or that her newborn son is Cannon’s, but at this point, that is widely believed to be the case. If the rumors are true, Alyssa’s son would be Nick Cannon’s seventh child, and his third born in 2021. Although lots of people have been questioning Cannon’s motives in having children with so many different women, Alyssa doesn’t seem to be letting any of that bother her. She appears to be happy and enjoying her adorable bundle of joy. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Alyssa Scott.
talentrecap.com

Nick Cannon: “The Ones That Got Pregnant Are the Ones That Were Supposed to Get Pregnant”

Nick Cannon’s show isn’t the only thing that’s wildin’ out. The Masked Singer host defended his unorthodox family planning methods, on his radio show yesterday. By now, we know that he has had four kids this year. Bringing his grand total up to seven biological children with four women. Cannon compared himself to a “seahorse” in regards to his procreation, and defended his choice to have so many kids.
Gossip Cop

The Truth About Nick Cannon’s Love Life, Rumored Girlfriends, And Children

Congratulations to Alyssa Scott, Nick Cannon’s girlfriend, who welcomed a son into the world at the end of June. The baby boy is her first child, but he certainly won’t grow up lonely. After all, Cannon is a father to six other children between three other women. The Wild N’ Out star has created a heck of a family tree for himself—and he has no regrets about the unusual arrangement. Find out his particular take on romantic relationships, then get the details on his former girlfriends and kids.
MoviesFirst Showing

Nick Cannon's Basketball Film 'She Ball' Trailer Starring Melody Rae

"Focus! Stop being scared." Vertical Ent. has released an official trailer for a new sports comedy movie titled She Ball, which is dropping in August this summer. Written and directed by and starring Nick Cannon, She Ball follows the love of the game through the struggles of Avery Watts, who enlists the baddest women's streetball league in the city to help him win and save the embattled Inglewood Community Center, which he manages, all while trying to raise his seven year old daughter. Newcomer Melody Rae co-stars as Shelby Van Der Gunn, challenging "local politicians, gangs and their own stereotypes to save their community" by playing street ball. Also featuring Chris Brown, Bryan "Birdman" Williams, DC Young Fly, Cedric the Entertainer, KD Aubert, Jaliyah Manuel, Marla Gibbs, and Evan Ross. This looks like more of an earnest drama than an all out comedy, but that's not a bad thing. Although the film does look a bit bland.
Family RelationshipsBillboard

Nick Cannon Shares Touching Family Photos With All Seven of His Children

Nick Cannon is a proud dad in new photos of his blended family, featuring him with all seven of his children. Abby De La Rosa posted a series of professional shots of her and Cannon's 1-month-old twin boys, Zion and Zillon, who look like they already know their way around a DJ board as they posed in matching black and white headphones. The next set of family photos show Cannon and De La Rosa cuddling their boys from either side and giving them sweet kisses on their cheeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy