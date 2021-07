When Tyson Fury was ordered by an arbitrator to defend his WBC heavyweight championship in a third fight with Deontay Wilder, it tanked plans of a clash between Fury and Anthony Joshua to unify all four recognized heavyweight titles. With that fight dead for the time being, Joshua was ordered to face his WBO mandatory, former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. That fight is now set for Sept. 25 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The fight is expected to be broadcast live on DAZN in the U.S.