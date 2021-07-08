Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Iowa man arrested for rifle in hotel room proposes to girlfriend after release on bond

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team, Jesse Kirsch
WRAL
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeegan Casteel, 32, of Ankeny, Iowa, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said. Casteel owns an auto repair shop in Des Moines. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said a member of the cleaning staff at the W Chicago - Lakeshore "likely prevented a tragedy from happening" when he alerted authorities about firearms he found in a hotel room.

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Iowa State
City
Ankeny, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Ankeny, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Room#The Room#The W Chicago Lakeshore#The I Team#The W Hotel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy