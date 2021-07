There is no greater stage in gymnastics than the Olympics. To represent oneself and one’s country at the Games is the pinnacle of achievement in the sport. For all of the storied success of the University of Utah’s women’s gymnastics program, only six Red Rocks have ever reached those heights. Missy Marlowe did, as did Cheryl Weatherstone, Crystal Gilmore, Gael Mackie, Daria Bijak and Nansy Damianova. That’s it, of the hundreds of athletes who’ve competed for the U.