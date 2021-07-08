Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palestine, TX

Council appoints new member to vacant District 5 seat

By PENNYLYNN WEBB pwebb@palestineherald.com
Posted by 
Palestine Herald-Press
Palestine Herald-Press
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EX3Pw_0arTnzrT00
City councilmember Dustin Frazier listens during Thursday's meeting to appoint a District 5 replacement for the seat vacated by Dana Goolsby. Pennylynn Webb

After a 20-hour recess the Palestine City Council appointed Chrissy Clark to serve as representative to Council District 5.

Clark was one of four candidates, including Jason Chapman, Virginia McNeil and Valencia Carey, considered for the position.

“These decision are not taken light heartedly,” said Councilmember Justin Florence. “I appreciate the people, and their input, that reached out to not just myself, but to the other councilmembers over the past day or so. I really hope our citizens will be pleased.”

The vacant seat was previously held by newly elected mayor, Dana Goolsby.

To apply, each individual had to be a resident citizen of the city of Palestine, at least 21 years of age, and have been a resident of the city of Palestine and in the applicable district for a period of 12 months.

During the initial meeting on Wednesday, the council posed the same seven questions to each of the candidates. The questions focused on themes about the community, growth, city government and what made them a good candidate.

Each of the candidates gave passionate answers about a love of the city, its good qualities, ideas for growth and why they wished to serve.

Upon the conclusion of the interview period, councilmembers present were asked for a motion to fill the vacancy.

A repetition of nominations from councilmembers on each of the candidates were made. Some motions died for lack of second nomination. Some motions made it to a vote, but failed due to the “nays.” To fill the vacancy, the charter required four votes for any one candidate following the motion and second.

After the members could not find a compromise for the appointment in the special called meeting, a recess was called until 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Due to on-going technical difficulties, the recessed meeting from July 7 did not return to open session until 1:42 p.m.

Councilmembers Larissa Loveless, Dustin Frazier, Ava Harmon, Vickie Chivers and Florence were present at City Hall, and Mayor Dana Goolsby attended by Zoom.

At that time Goolsby called for a motion for appointment.

Larissa Loveless made a motion to appointment Valencia Cary. Ava Harmon seconded the motion. The vote was three to three, with Loveless, Harmon and Goolsby in favor and Chivers, Frazier and Justin Florence against.

Florence then made a motion to appointment Chrissy Clark. Loveless seconded. The vote was four to two with Frazier and Chivers against. The motion passed and Clark will serve the remaining term of Goolsby for District 5. The term will expire next year.

Comments / 0

Palestine Herald-Press

Palestine Herald-Press

Palestine, TX
664
Followers
53
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Palestine Herald-Press

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Palestine, TX
Government
City
Florence, TX
City
Palestine, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Council District 5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women’s soccer at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Sweden didn’t have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women’s soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
KidsPosted by
NBC News

All children should wear masks in school this fall, even if vaccinated, according to pediatrics group

The American Academy of Pediatrics on Monday recommended that all children over the age of 2 wear masks when returning to school this year, regardless of vaccination status. The AAP, which said its important for children to return to in-person learning this year, recommends that school staff also wear masks. The AAP is calling the new guidance a "layered approach."
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Tom Brady to Biden: '40 percent of the people still don't think we won'

NFL quarterback Tom Brady joked alongside President Biden at a White House ceremony Tuesday that 40 percent of the country doesn’t believe the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, alluding to the considerable percentage of Republicans who polls show do not accept Biden’s election victory. “Not a lot of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy