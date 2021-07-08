Westwood, Elkhart looking to improve

The Elkhart Elks are expected to finish last in District 9-3A D1 this season, according to Dave Campbell's Texas Football. They will open their district schedule against the Westwood Panthers. Juwan Lee

PALESTINE —Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine has released its annual projections for high school football districts across the state.

Both area District 9-3A Division I teams, Westwood Panthers and Elkhart Elks are currently suffering from playoff droughts.

Westwood head coach Richard Bishop enters his fourth year with the Panthers, while Elkhart head coach Luke Goode returns for his second year leading the Elks.

The Panthers are slated to finish fifth overall in the district, while the Elks are seventh. The Panthers have improved each year since Bishop took over.

The first two years under Bishop saw the Panthers compile three total wins, which they matched that total in 2020 alone.

“Expect a physical brand of football from the Panthers, who bring back solid talent up front on both sides of the ball and will make sure Parish (759 yards, 14 TDs rushing; 121 yards, 1 TD receiving) gets plenty of touches this season behind Gomez and Lavin-Fernandez. Savage is back as the team’s top tackle and sack producer,” DCTF wrote.

The Elks bring back eight starters on each side of the ball, which is led by three-year starter Conner Walker (65 tackles).

Both the Panthers and Elks finished 1-5 through district last year and will open their district schedule with a matchup against one another for the second consecutive year.

Two of Elkhart’s five district losses came from forfeits due to quarantine.

The Diboll Lumberjacks are again predicted to secure another district championship with players like Jaylen McMillan and Zach Phipps returning. McMillan recorded 118 tackles and 18 tackles for loss last year, while Phipps had three interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

Jeremiah Gums finished last season with six sacks and was selected as the district’s preseason defensive MVP.

Coldspring-Oakhurst is slotted behind Diboll in the second seed as they finished as the district runner-up last season.

The Crockett Bulldogs, who are third on the list, are equipped with district preseason MVP Jadyn Collins who passed for 1,800 yards and rushed for another 450 last year.

Helping headline their offense is also Keyshawn Easterling who rushed for 746 yards and 10 touchdowns, along with the four interceptions he provided on the defensive end.

Huntington rounds out the list of predicted playoff teams in fourth. Elkhart defeated Huntington in their district finale, 16-14.