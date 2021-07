“I'm speaking for everyone that's an essential worker that’s still working through the pandemic; we strongly urge the DC City Council to pay us the Heroes Pay Act.” That’s Dante, a supermarket worker at a Ward 4 Safeway. His was just one of the voices at a press conference yesterday as frontline essential workers joined with union and community leaders to urge the DC City Council to fully fund $20 million dollars for the Heroes Pay Act of 2021, which will provide a much-needed one-time payment to tens of thousands of private sector essential workers who risked their health and their lives by working during the pandemic. Check out yesterday’s press conference here.