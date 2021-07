Near Tennessee’s borders with Alabama and Georgia, Chattanooga is on the Tennessee River and close to the Great Smoky Mountains. Steep gorges, virgin hardwood forests, plunging waterfalls and mountain peaks coupled with the fresh air of the great outdoors – Chattanooga truly has it all. Whether you choose to traverse part of the Appalachian Trail, cliff jump at Jacks River, or take on the 24-mile Standing Indian Loop, you’re sure to find something to suit your fancy in the Smokies. After a hard day’s exploring, rest your head at one of these luxury hotels in Chattanooga.