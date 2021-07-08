Cancel
Maine State

Brave Mainers Walking All the Way to Fenway Park Are Now In Massachusettes!

By The Captain
 12 days ago
We have an update from the crew walking from Maine to Fenway Park. They are through Maine and New Hampshire and are in Massachusetts. Way ahead of schedule, and there's a good reason why. And the reason is Elsa. The Fantastic Four wanted to get ahead of their schedule as they know the remnants of tropical storm Elsa will be moving through New England. NOT great weather for a 110-mile stroll. These four brave Mainers are replicating a walk THEIR FATHERS did 48 years ago—all for a great cause-The Jimmy Fund.

Posted by
94.3 WCYY

A Lewiston, Maine Company Will Be Featured Prominently During The Olympic Games Opening Ceremony

Normally during the prestigious opening ceremony at the Olympic Games, your eyes would be focused on the tremendous athletes that have worked tirelessly to be amongst the best in the world. But if you plan on watching the opening ceremony on Friday and you're from Maine, make sure to take a peek at the shoes adorned by Team USA and beam with pride as all of them were handmade in Lewiston.
Posted by
94.3 WCYY

25 Places in Maine That Only Take Cash

These days cash is a four-letter word. But there are a ton of places in Maine where cash is still king. If you ask anyone under the age of 30 if they have cash on them, they'll look at you like you have three heads. But in Maine, there are dozens of places (mostly food) that still only take cash. Here's a big clue, if you are about to head into one of them. Look for an ATM nearby the place. That's a big clue that you had better have cash on ya! Here are 25 places where you better have more than a debit card in your wallet!
Posted by
94.3 WCYY

This Lavish AirBnb Rental In Bar Harbor, Maine Will Cost You $812 Per Night

When most people are searching for places to stay in Maine, they're balancing comfort and price. But there are others where price is no factor at all, it's all about what you're getting and the location. If that speaks to your soul, there's a lavish and exclusive rental property awaiting you in Bar Harbor. It's called Bayside Manor and it's the most expensive AirBnb rental listed in Maine.
Posted by
94.3 WCYY

Can You Find the Free Money Hidden in New Hampshire by Recycled Percussion?

It could take days or it could take weeks, but one thing is guaranteed -- someone in the Granite State (or a bordering state) is going to become $10,000 richer. Recycled Percussion is a New Hampshire-based band formed in 1995 in New Hampshire, all for a high school talent show. They started gaining popularity in 1999 when they were on the cover of USA Today, then blew up huge when they were featured on Season 4 of America's Got Talent back in 2009, where they placed third.
Posted by
94.3 WCYY

Epic Three-Story Waterslide at a New Hampshire Water Park Helps You Celebrate Summer All Year

Water parks are obviously a heavily sought-after destination in the summertime, as not only is it a fun place to spend a day with the whole family, but on a scorching summer day, there may be no better place to cool off while having the time of your life. But what if in the dead of winter, you wanted to escape the snow and subzero temperatures to mentally travel ahead to summer and help will it to life?
Posted by
94.3 WCYY

Fire Ripped Through Popular Joseph's By The Sea Restaurant In Old Orchard Beach, Maine

The Old Orchard Beach Fire Department responded to a call early Monday morning that a longtime and extremely popular restaurant in the area, Joseph's By The Sea, was in flames. When the fire department arrived on the scene, they worked hard and diligently to put out the fire. How much damage and how much time it will take for it to be repaired remains to be seen.
Posted by
94.3 WCYY

Chipotle And Jersey Mike's To Open New Locations In Saco, Maine

For nearly a year, residents of Saco and Biddeford have been teased with the notion of a new Chipotle location arriving along Route 1. When Krispy Kreme went out of business, social media was abuzz that Chipotle would be moving into the vacated space. Instead, that space is becoming a Chase Bank. But fear not Chipotle lovers, there is a new location headed to Saco and it appears to be coming with a friend.
Posted by
94.3 WCYY

No, There Isn't A New Starbucks Location Opening On Congress Street In Portland, Maine

Over the past few days, there's been some buzz on social media over the potential of another Starbucks location opening on Congress Street in Portland. Starbucks already operates out of two prime locations, along Commercial Street near the waterfront and at 594 Congress Street near the Portland Museum of Art. In a city with as much hustle and bustle as Portland, coffee is always in high demand but could the Old Port really carry THREE Starbucks locations?
Posted by
94.3 WCYY

They Did It! 4 Mainers Walk In Their Fathers' Footsteps From South Portland to Fenway

THEY DID IT! Four Mainers literally walked in their father's footsteps from South Portland to Fenway Park to raise money for a great cause. Denise Payette-Holmes, Peter Wildes, Link Erskine, and Joe McHugh left South Portland at Noon this past Tuesday and landed at Fenway Sunday afternoon before the Sox-Phillies game. They braved 95-degree temperatures, tropical storm Elsa, numerous blisters, sore muscles, and Massachusetts drivers to complete their epic journey. And did it all for a great cause-The Jimmy Fund.
Posted by
94.3 WCYY

A British-Style Red Telephone Booth Is Randomly Sitting In An Edgecomb, Maine Field

Roadside attractions are nothing new in a state where people tend to travel a lot. Maine is no exception, with strange sights and finds along several of Maine's key routes. Whether its a retaining wall of handmade bird houses, or the world's largest telephone, or the 1980's poster of Tom Selleck that hands inside a shed, there's a little something for everyone. Most of those roadside attractions have explanations but one that continues to be notable without much reason is the very random bright red British-style telephone booth that sits in a field in Edgecomb, Maine.
Posted by
94.3 WCYY

Explore the Amazing East Coast of Maine in Tourist Video from June

This video taken by the couple known as Wandering Ghost while they drove up the entire east coast of Maine is incredible for so many reasons. Wandering Ghost is made up of Danny and Kimber Peck, who have dedicated their time in the present to traveling the entirety of the United States and sharing the sights and sounds they experience. According to their YouTube Page, they started on May 12, 2020, making their way from Asheville, North Carolina to Boulder, Colorado.

