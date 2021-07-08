Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crittenden County, AR

Crittenden County operation lands many behind bars during holiday weekend

By Dominique Dillon, FOX13Memphis.com
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 12 days ago

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. — This fourth of July weekend law enforcement agencies across Crittenden County cracked down on criminals to keep the public safe. This operation landed dozens of people behind bars.

With additional eyes on the streets, law enforcement was able to take guns and drugs off the streets and recover stolen property.

“On a weekend like the fourth of July is a time when you may have a lot of individuals out with guns shooting. And when you look at these guns on this table, any of these guns could have taken a life,” said Marco McClendon, West Memphis Mayor.

McClendon is proud of local, county and state law enforcement as they joined forces to combat crime during Independence Day weekend.

“Getting out here with this high visibility, it drives the bad guys inside,” said Brent Bradley, West Memphis Police Department.

Operation Stars and Bars put 35 people behind bars, confiscated various drugs and got seven firearms off the streets, including one that injured a woman.

“It was involved in an accidental discharge that resulted in a female being shot in the leg,” said Bradley.

The officers worked together from last Saturday through Tuesday. During that time the team also executed high-risk search warrants, arrest warrants and DWI checkpoints.

“All of these officers worked to keep our city safe and not just our city, but the county,” said McClendon.

We’re told they plan to hold more operations just like this one in the future to fight crime.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
51K+
Followers
55K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Memphis, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
County
Crittenden County, AR
Crittenden County, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Government
City
West Memphis, AR
West Memphis, AR
Government
City
Bradley, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Shooting#Stars And Bars#Independence Day#Firearms#Dwi#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy