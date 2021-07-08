Watch now: Former Illini Ayo Dosunmu, Giorgi Bezhanishvili work out for NBA teams

Dennis Rodman will go down in history as one of the greatest defenders of all time. The five-time NBA champion was a crucial player on two of the greatest teams in NBA history. During his time with the Detroit Pistons, Rodman was a key figure in the 'Bad Boys' squad that went on to win the 1989 and 1990 NBA championships. And then after that, he eventually joined the player he would consistently battle in Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.