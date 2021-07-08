COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the rise again in Shelby County and across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again in Shelby County and around the Mid-South.

Some of these new cases include people who have been vaccinated. Doctors are attributing it to the Delta variant.

“This is a very infectious virus, so if you’re not vaccinated, it’s very likely you will get this variant,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Manoj Jain said.

As the more transmissible variant spreads in Shelby County, he’s closely tracking the case numbers.

“We are clearly seeing an increase in the number of cases, the positivity rate, and an increase in hospitalizations,” he said. “This is all being driven by the Delta variant.”

Dr. Jain said immune-compromised people should talk to their doctor about getting a third dose of the vaccine.

“There are preliminary studies in small groups that have been done across the country, and they do find that if the antibody level is low after two vaccinations, a third does help,” he said.

Over the past week, hospitalizations at Baptist Memorial have tripled to 34, with 6 of those in the ICU.

Dr. Steve Threlkeld said younger people are ending up in the hospital.

He said the Delta variant seems to be somewhat resistant to both the vaccine and natural infection. But those who are vaccinated and end up getting sick tend to have milder symptoms.

“There is some resistance we’re seeing, although if you look at the big studies, it’s still quite protective overall,” Threlkeld said. “It’s just that there are more cases again.”

Dr. Threlkeld said the county is in much better shape than it was last fall when COVID case numbers were exploding.

He said there is still time to control the spread of the Delta variant.

“So what do we do about this? I think what I do, is I’m a little more careful about wearing masks and distancing right now than I was a month ago because this is more contagious and has the potential for it to kind of overcome immunity in some people,” he said.

Dr. Threlkeld said it’s likely more COVID vaccines will be made in the future that better protects against mutations like the Delta variant.

The CDC has said that all three vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. appear to work well against the Delta variant.

