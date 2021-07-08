Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelby County, TN

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the rise again in Shelby County and across the Mid-South

By Mandy Hrach, FOX13Memphis.com
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d0yTr_0arTnDvx00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — COVID cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again in Shelby County and around the Mid-South.

Some of these new cases include people who have been vaccinated. Doctors are attributing it to the Delta variant.

“This is a very infectious virus, so if you’re not vaccinated, it’s very likely you will get this variant,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Manoj Jain said.

As the more transmissible variant spreads in Shelby County, he’s closely tracking the case numbers.

“We are clearly seeing an increase in the number of cases, the positivity rate, and an increase in hospitalizations,” he said. “This is all being driven by the Delta variant.”

Dr. Jain said immune-compromised people should talk to their doctor about getting a third dose of the vaccine.

“There are preliminary studies in small groups that have been done across the country, and they do find that if the antibody level is low after two vaccinations, a third does help,” he said.

Over the past week, hospitalizations at Baptist Memorial have tripled to 34, with 6 of those in the ICU.

Dr. Steve Threlkeld said younger people are ending up in the hospital.

He said the Delta variant seems to be somewhat resistant to both the vaccine and natural infection. But those who are vaccinated and end up getting sick tend to have milder symptoms.

“There is some resistance we’re seeing, although if you look at the big studies, it’s still quite protective overall,” Threlkeld said. “It’s just that there are more cases again.”

Dr. Threlkeld said the county is in much better shape than it was last fall when COVID case numbers were exploding.

He said there is still time to control the spread of the Delta variant.

“So what do we do about this? I think what I do, is I’m a little more careful about wearing masks and distancing right now than I was a month ago because this is more contagious and has the potential for it to kind of overcome immunity in some people,” he said.

Dr. Threlkeld said it’s likely more COVID vaccines will be made in the future that better protects against mutations like the Delta variant.

The CDC has said that all three vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. appear to work well against the Delta variant.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
51K+
Followers
55K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Shelby County, TN
Government
Shelby County, TN
Coronavirus
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Shelby County, TN
Shelby County, TN
Health
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Mid South#Cdc#Covid#Icu#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

The Latest: Schools confront polarization over mask rules

With COVID-19 cases soaring nationwide, school districts across the U.S. are yet again confronting the realities of a polarized country and the lingering pandemic as they navigate mask requirements, vaccine rules and social distancing requirements for the fast-approaching new school year. Students in Wichita, Kansas, public schools can ditch the...
Public HealthPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

The Latest: South Korea hits pandemic high for daily cases

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has reported a new daily high for coronavirus cases, putting pressure on authorities to extend their toughest distancing rules. The 1,784 cases confirmed in the previous 24-hour period is the biggest single-day jump since the pandemic began. The new cases brought the country’s total to 182,265 cases, with 2,060 deaths from COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy