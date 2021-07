We have missed Mulates! – If you want a real Cajun Experience from the music to the food, you must stop in to Mulates this weekend. But the restaurant that prides itself on being true to its roots would never have opened its doors if owner Kerry Boutté hadn’t ventured out of Cajun Country and into restaurants and dance halls of New Orleans, Houston and even Europe. From grilled alligator bites and shrimp etouffee to broiled stuffed shrimp and chargrilled oysters, Mulates has everything you have been waiting for in a local New Orleans Restaurant. Let’s not forget some great specialty cocktails too like the Cajun bloody Mary, Zydeco Tornado and the Cajun Old Fashioned….Don’t forget to try Mulate’s Famous Bread pudding with butter rum sauce.