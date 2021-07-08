Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Reminder! Transit-Oriented Development Committee seeks new members

psrc.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePSRC is seeking members for the newly relaunched Regional Transit-Oriented Development Committee. The committee is a technical working group focused on equitable transit-oriented development (TOD), tracking progress in the region, and supporting local efforts to develop equitable communities around major transit investments. It serves as an advisory committee to the Puget Sound Regional Council’s Growth Management Policy Board.

www.psrc.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Real Estate#Psrc#Regional Tod Committee#Housing Organizations#Sound Transit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Housing
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
Cobb County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Citizens committee to be formed for input on proposed transit tax

Cobb Commissioners are set to move ahead with the next phase of a planned transit and transportation sales tax proposal next week, authorizing the creation of a citizens advisory committee. The 21-member body will be tasked with working with the Board of Commissioners and the Department of Transportation to develop...
Lima, OHLima News

Community Development Committee to meet

LIMA — Lima/Allen Regional Planning Commission will hold a Community Development Committee meeting at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 15. The meeting will be located at the RPC office, 130 West North Street in Lima.
Traffickentchamber.org

Delmarva Community Services is Seeking Input for Five-Year Transit Development Plan

SUBMITTED BY DAWSON HUNTER | KENT COUNTY LOCAL MANAGEMENT BOARD. Delmarva Community Services is Seeking Input for Five-Year Transit Development Plan for Caroline, Kent, and Talbot Counties: Survey Available Online and at Key Locations. Delmarva Community Transit, operated by Delmarva Community Services, Inc. is in the process of updating a...
Fulton County, GAsaportareport.com

Fulton Development Authority gains support for self-reforms and a new member

Michel "Marty" Turpeau, board chair and interim executive director at the Development Authority of Fulton County, speaks to the Board of Commissioners July 14. The scandal-plagued Development Authority of Fulton County board gained much support for its self-reforms — and a new member, the mayor of Johns Creek — from county commissioners July 14, while two proposed new regulations of its work were tabled.
Richwood, OHMarysville Journal-Tribune

Committee member formalizes resignation

Laurie Eliot-Shea resigned from the Richwood Revitalization Committee, a subcommittee of the Village of Richwood Council, effective on July 9 following Village Solicitor Alison Boggs’ suggestion that a committee have a maximum of two council members as voting members. “Her logic was sound,” said Chairman Reddy Brown. “If four council...
Angels Camp, CAPine Tree

Utica Seeks New Community Board Member

Angels Camp, CA…The Utica Water and Power Authority (Utica) is seeking applications for a Community At-Large Board Member for Utica Board of Directors. This is an unpaid, appointed position for a two-year term commencing immediately upon Utica Board approval. While the Board has ultimate discretion, it generally seeks applicants who live within the Angels Camp City limits or Union Public Utility District’s service area (Murphys, Douglas Flat, Vallecito, Six Mile Village, Red Hill Road). The Utica Board is seeking candidates who demonstrate skills, experience and knowledge that can help solve the challenges facing the Utica today and in the future.
Amherst, MAamherstma.gov

Town Manager Seeks Members to Serve on Jones Library Building Committee

The Town Manager has established the Jones Library Building Committee (JLBC) to oversee the design and construction of the Jones Library Restoration and Expansion. The JLBC will guide the Jones Library Restoration and Expansion project. All major decisions shall be brought to the JLBC for review, approval, and formal submission to the Library Board of Trustees and Town Manager for final approval, as required.
Woodbridge Township, NJNJBIZ

Metropark’s transit development moves ahead

The Murphy Administration and New Jersey Transit said July 15 they are continuing to advance a Transit Oriented Development (TOD) project at Metropark Station in Woodbridge, with Request for Proposals (RFP) released to four finalists seeking to win the project. “Transit-oriented developments are key to New Jersey’s economic future,” said...
Real Estatetexas.gov

ESAC Committee Accepting Applications for Members

The Texas Real Estate Commission is accepting applications for appointment for three real estate license holders members, two education members, and one public member to the Education Standards Advisory Committee (ESAC). Committee members will serve a two-year term beginning January 1, 2022, and expiring December 31, 2023. Real estate license holders applying must have been actively engaged in the practice of real estate for the five years preceding the appointment. Education members must be a real estate instructor or an owner of a real estate school that provides qualifying or continuing education. Additional consideration will be given to the following categories: past committee service, geographic diversity, size of real estate school (educator), and size of real estate practice (real estate license holders).
Carson City, NVNevada Appeal

Carson City seeking public input on JAC Transit

Carson City is asking residents to participate in their 2021 Service Enhancement Survey, an effort to better serve riders on the Jump Around Carson Transit system. Residents are encouraged visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JAC2021RouteEnhancements to participate in the brief, 13-question survey, open until July 31. Over the next few months, JAC plans to...
Burbank, CAmyburbank.com

City Council Appoints New Board, Commission, and Committee Members

The Burbank City Council appointed the following Boards, Commissions, and Committees at the Tuesday, July 13, 2021 City Council Regular Meeting:. Infrastructure Oversight Board (3 Vacancies; Full 4-Year Term) Member Term. Walter Brennan Jr. July 31, 2025. Maria Coronado July 31, 2025. Tamala Takahashi July 31, 2025. Sustainable Burbank Commission...
Wilmington, MAWilmington Apple

SURVEY: Wilmington Economic Development Committee Seeks Feedback On Route 38/129 Business Corridor

WILMINGTON, MA — The Economic Development Committee is seeking additional feedback from Wilmington businesses and residents. Please take a moment to tell us what you like/dislike about Wilmington’s Route 38/129 business corridor. What challenges exist for small businesses? What changes or improvements would make you more likely to visit businesses in that area?
Prescott, AZtheprescotttimes.com

Prescott News-City Seeks New Applications for Tourism Advisory Committee

PRESCOTT, AZ (July 21, 2021) – The City Council Subcommittee on Appointments is seeking applications from citizens who are interested in serving on the Tourism Advisory Committee. The City of Prescott is currently seeking applications for the following Boards, Commissions, or Committees:. Board, Commission, CommitteeTermNumber of VacanciesMust be a Prescott...
Fairfield Glade, TNCrossville Chronicle

Board advisory committee members sought

A number of Fairfield Glade Community Club committees are taking applications for members for 2022. Committees requiring résumés and non-disclosure agreements if appointed are:. Architectural Control Committee. Financial Advisory Committee. Governmental Relations Committee. Strategic Planning Committee. Committees requiring non-disclosure agreements if appointed are:. Property Standards Committee. Election Committee. Other committees...
Politicsqueenseagle.com

CB 7 special committee to recommend member be booted

On the same day the Board of Elections certified his third-place finish in his race for City Council, a Community Board 7 special committee moved Tuesday to recommend that John Choe be stripped of his position on the board. Though Choe didn’t show up to the hearing, the special committee...
Iowa City, IAthegazette.com

Iowa City Public Library’s art advisory committee seeks new members

The Iowa City Public Library’s Art Advisory Committee is looking for new members. The committee is looking for candidates who are involved and interested in the arts community in some way — artists, framers, instructors, students, gallery employees, collectors and serious enthusiasts. The committee is made up of six members, and terms run for three years (this term would end in April 2024). Candidates must reside in Iowa City or rural Johnson County and are appointed to the committee by the Library Board. Library employees are not eligible for appointment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy