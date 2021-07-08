Reminder! Transit-Oriented Development Committee seeks new members

The Texas Real Estate Commission is accepting applications for appointment for three real estate license holders members, two education members, and one public member to the Education Standards Advisory Committee (ESAC). Committee members will serve a two-year term beginning January 1, 2022, and expiring December 31, 2023. Real estate license holders applying must have been actively engaged in the practice of real estate for the five years preceding the appointment. Education members must be a real estate instructor or an owner of a real estate school that provides qualifying or continuing education. Additional consideration will be given to the following categories: past committee service, geographic diversity, size of real estate school (educator), and size of real estate practice (real estate license holders).