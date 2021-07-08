Reminder! Transit-Oriented Development Committee seeks new members
PSRC is seeking members for the newly relaunched Regional Transit-Oriented Development Committee. The committee is a technical working group focused on equitable transit-oriented development (TOD), tracking progress in the region, and supporting local efforts to develop equitable communities around major transit investments. It serves as an advisory committee to the Puget Sound Regional Council’s Growth Management Policy Board.www.psrc.org
Comments / 0