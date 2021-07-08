Cancel
Albany, OR

Man sentenced in multimillion fraud involving grass seed

By Radio Pacific, Inc
 12 days ago

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — A Washington man has been sentenced in fraud schemes that involved grass seed at facilities in Albany and Jefferson, Oregon. The Albany Democrat-Herald reports Christopher Claypool, of Spokane, was sentenced Wednesday to three years in federal prison and three years of supervised release. Claypool under his plea deal already has paid almost $8.3 million in restitution and agreed to forfeit nearly $7.8 million in criminally derived proceeds.

