'Stillwater' Review: Matt Damon Gets to the Heart of How the World Sees Americans Right Now

By Peter Debruge
Middletown Press
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans are used to watching Americans save the day in movies. That’s the kind of hero Bill Baker wants to be for his daughter Allison — a young woman convicted of murdering her girlfriend while studying abroad — in “Spotlight” director Tom McCarthy’s not-at-all-conventional crime thriller “Stillwater.” The setup will sound familiar to anyone who remembers the Amanda Knox case: Five clicks in to a nine-year sentence, Allison has always maintained her innocence. After new evidence arises, she writes a letter to her lawyer asking for help. But she’s careful not to involve her dad directly. “I cannot trust him with this. He’s not capable,” she writes.

Stillwater, OKTulsa World

Matt Damon talks 'Stillwater' on 'CBS Sunday Morning'

Academy Award winner Matt Damon, star of a critically praised new film (“Stillwater”) that includes scenes shot in Oklahoma towns, was interviewed by Seth Doane for a “CBS Sunday Morning” segment that will air Sunday, July 18. “CBS Sunday Morning” begins at 8 a.m. and airs locally on KOTV channel 6.
MoviesDeadline

‘Stillwater’: Matt Damon Tears Up During Standing Ovation At Palais Premiere – Cannes

In town for the world premiere of out-of-competition Cannes Film Festival entry Stillwater, star Matt Damon appeared moved by emotion during a near-five-minute standing ovation tonight. The drama, directed by Spotlight Oscar-winner Tom McCarthy, brought the assembled crowd to its feet in the Grand Théâtre Lumière as the lights came up on film’s team, and brought tears to Damon’s eyes.
Movieslwlies.com

Stillwater – first-look review

Matt Damon is a father fighting for his imprisoned daughter’s release in Tom McCarthy’s tonally uneven drama. Multihyphenate movie man Tom McCarthy has a varied credit list. Notable highlights include playing a corrupt reporter in The Wire, working on the story for Pixar’s geriatric tearjerker Up, and being responsible for Adam Sandler shoe fantasy-drama The Cobbler. But most know him as the writer/director of 2016’s Best Picture winner Spotlight, which portrayed the Boston Globe’s ground-breaking reporting into historic sexual abuse within the Catholic church.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Matt Damon

Matt Damon met the international press in Cannes Friday afternoon after bringing a welcome dose of Hollywood star power to the red carpet the night prior for the world premiere of Tom McCarthy’s Still…. Cannes: Matt Damon Enters Awards Conversation for ‘Stillwater’. Matt Damon brought some major star wattage to...
Moviesimdb.com

‘Stillwater’ Film Review: Matt Damon’s Roughneck Is No Liam Neeson Trying to Spring His Daughter From a French Prison

Four years after actor-writer-director Tom McCarthy rebounded from the dismal critical reception of “The Cobbler” to Oscar glory with “Spotlight,” he finally stepped back behind the camera, following up his acclaimed journalism drama with… “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made,” a family comedy that premiered on Disney+ last year that you almost certainly didn’t see.
Stillwater, OKAOL Corp

Matt Damon Explains How He Prepared to Play a Trump Supporter in ‘Stillwater’

Matt Damon went deep into red state identity politics to build his character in Tom McCarthy’s Cannes premiere “Stillwater.”. To portray Oklahoma oil rig worker Bill Baker — a father who sacrifices everything to help free his daughter from a French prison, after she is convicted of murdering her roommate while studying abroad —— Damon spent an “absolutely critical” time doing research in the state, he said at a Friday press conference for the film.
POTUSWashington Post

In 'Stillwater,' Matt Damon bridges Oklahoma and France

CANNES, France — The set-up of Tom McCarthy’s “Stillwater” sounds very Liam Neeson. Matt Damon stars as a tough, terse Oklahoma father who travels to Marseille, France, to visit his jailed daughter (Abigail Breslin), who has been imprisoned for her role in a scandalous Amanda Knox-styled murder case. Damon, a gruff, working-class roughneck, sticks around to seek justice for his daughter and find a mystery man who may have been the real killer.
MoviesNewsweek

'Stillwater': Everything You Need To Know About Matt Damon Movie

Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin star as an estranged father and daughter, the latter of whom has traveled to France for her studies. But she is imprisoned for a murder she did not commit, and her father must battle language barriers and other hurdles to see his daughter freed. Like...
Moviesravallirepublic.com

Matt Damon loved the clash of cultures in ‘Stillwater’

Matt Damon’s new movie ‘Stillwater’ recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. In it, Damon plays a blue collar oil rig worker from the U.S. who must travel to France to help his daughter when she’s accused of murder. In this exclusive interview, Damon explains that Americans don’t always have the best view of the French.
Moviesfloridanationalnews.com

PHOTOS: Matt Damon, Co-Stars Adorn Cannes Red Carpet for ‘Stillwater’ Premiere

CANNES, Fr. (FNN) – Matt Damon and co-stars followed the upper-crust glamour dress code on the Cannes red carpet for the premiere of his “Stillwater” film. Damon and his colleagues rocked a simple tuxedo, universally appropriate for any special occasion. After the long COVID-19 quarantine, Damon was excited to get...
Moviesswiowanewssource.com

Matt Damon brings 'Stillwater' to Cannes

Matt Damon, Camille Cottin and Abigail Breslin hit the red carpet to promote new American crime drama "Stillwater." The film is showing out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival. (July 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
Movieswsgw.com

Matt Damon on “Stillwater” and a return to the movie theater

The red carpets were out of storage and back on sidewalks in the French Riviera city of Cannes this month, after remaining rolled up last year due to COVID. The delay did not dampen the glitz, and only added to the anticipation of this month’s Cannes Film Festival where, at the premiere for the movie “Stillwater,” Matt Damon and his team received a five-minute standing ovation.
MoviesSan Francisco Chronicle

Review: Matt Damon achieves his career best performance in ‘Stillwater’

“Stillwater” is the kind of movie we haven’t seen in a while. It’s a serious, big-scale American film from a leading director, featuring a career-topping performance by a big star. If you’ve been feeling that the movies you’ve been seeing have lacked something, well, they’ve lacked what “Stillwater” has — importance. It feels like a major movie, because it is.
Variety

‘The Last Duel’ Trailer: Matt Damon and Adam Driver Have Medieval Showdown

Matt Damon and Adam Driver face off in the first trailer for “The Last Duel,” 20th Century Studios’ historical epic from four-time Academy Award-nominated director Ridley Scott. It’s a clash of movie titans — at least as far as awards pedigree goes — with Oscar winner Damon as Jean de Carrouges and Oscar nominee Driver as Jacques Le Gris, the two friends turned bitter rivals who participated in France’s last sanctioned duel. Emmy winner Jodie Comer stars as Marguerite de Carrouges, Jean’s wife, and two-time Oscar winner Ben Affleck is Count Pierre d’Alençon. Set during the Hundred Years War, Carrouges is a respected...
Stillwater, OKwmleader.com

Cannes 2021: Matt Damon Gets Teary-Eyed After Receiving a 5-Minute Standing Ovation for His Performance in Stillwater

Hollywood star Matt Damon was recently moved to tears during the world premiere of his out-of-competition Cannes Film Festival entry Stillwater. According to Deadline, the drama, directed by Spotlight Oscar-winner Tom McCarthy, brought the assembled crowd to its feet in the Grand Theatre Lumiere as the lights came upon the film’s team, and brought tears to Damon’s eyes. The story of ‘Stillwater’ focuses on Damon’s Bill Baker, an Oklahoma oil-rig roughneck with a shoddy past as a father who heads to Marseille, hellbent on freeing his daughter (Abigail Breslin), an exchange student imprisoned for murdering her girlfriend, a crime she says she didn’t commit. Cannes Film Festival 2021: Cinema and Music Return to the 74th Edition of the Grand Event.
Stillwater, OKDecider

Is the Matt Damon Film ‘Stillwater’ Based on a True Story?

Stillwater made headlines last week when it was reported that star Matt Damon received a five-minute standing ovation from the Cannes crowd that brought him to tears. And not long after the lucky crowd at the French film festival got to see Damon’s latest, audiences here can see it for themselves in just a handful of days.

