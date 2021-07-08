McKee City Council Approves Purchase of New Police Cruiser

The McKee City Council recently held its regular monthly meeting. In attendance were council persons Cathy Howell, Vickie Gabbard, Jewell Gabbard, and Charlie Welch. Absent from the meeting were council persons Joe McKinney and Mary Ruth Isaacs. The most pressing business before the council was the process of getting the budget passed for the upcoming 2021-2022 fiscal year. The first reading of the proposed budget was executed. A second reading was required before the budget became final. The second reading was executed in a special meeting three days later.