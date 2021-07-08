The retreat from Afghanistan dishonours civilians who have suffered and sacrificed so much

It is not disrespectful to those who fought, lost their lives or were injured during the 20-year-long war in Afghanistan to declare the engagement a failure. On the contrary: it is to highlight the scale and the abject nature of the retreat and surrender now being performed by the United States and its allies. With rare exceptions, British forces served with great distinction, and did all that they could to liberate the people of Afghanistan and to build a nation. There were great achievements: security, freedom, a semblance of democracy, better treatment of women and girls – especially in education – not to mention the establishment of schools and clinics, and access to clean water and electricity.