Environment

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes remote part of Glacier Bay National Park

By Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO
ktoo.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck a remote part of Glacier Bay National Park at 12:40 p.m. Thursday. Anecdotal reports indicate no damage or injuries. The Alaska Earthquake Center puts the epicenter directly under the Riggs Glacier in the park, which flows to an area in the park that is accessible to permitted boaters, backcountry campers and charter operators. As of about 2:30 p.m., a National Park Service spokesperson said some visitors and park workers reported feeling the jolt but didn’t have any other immediate news of impacts. The park service said it has 12 permitted campers Thursday in the East Arm of Glacier Bay.

