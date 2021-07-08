Cancel
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes South Lake Tahoe

San Francisco Chronicle
 12 days ago

A magnitude 6 quake rattled South Lake Tahoe on Thursday afternoon. See details about this earthquake on The Chronicle's Quake Tracker. The United States Geological Survey detected the quake at 3:49 p.m. with an epicenter 39.4 miles southeast of South Lake Tahoe. With a magnitude of 6 and depth of 4.6 miles, this quake could produce shaking miles beyond the epicenter and could result in some damage. Check back for more reporting as this story develops.

