Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Set to start Friday
Manager Aaron Boone said Cortes will start Friday's series opener at Houston, Erik Boland of Newsday reports. The left-hander made his first start of the season in Sunday's doubleheader and allowed a run across 3.1 innings, and he'll remain in the rotation for at least one more turn with Michael King (finger) sidelined. Cortes has been fantastic in eight outings for the Yankees this season with a 1.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB in 21 frames, and he could receive a longer look as a starter after the All-Star break with another strong showing Friday.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0