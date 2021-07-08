Cancel
NFL

Broncos' Michael Ojemudia: All clear at OTAs

CBS Sports
 12 days ago

Ojemudia (knee) was a full participant during the Broncos' offseason work. Ojemudia underwent a minor knee surgery this offseason, so it's a good sign to see the Iowa product back on the field so quickly. The 2020 third-round pick recorded 62 tackles (55 solo), six pass breakups and four forced fumbles in his rookie campaign, as he looks to make a jump in his second NFL season. The team signed veterans Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller, and also drafted cornerback Patrick Surtain in the first round, so it's unclear what sort of role Ojemudia will have in the defense heading into 2021.

