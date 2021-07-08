Padres' James Norwood: Recalled by Padres
Norwood was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Thursday. Norwood was sent down by the Padres at the end of June, and he allowed no hits and one walk while striking out two in 1.1 scoreless innings across his two most recent appearances in the minors. The right-hander has tossed a scoreless inning across two major-league appearances earlier in the year, and he should be available mainly as a low-leverage reliever going forward.www.cbssports.com
