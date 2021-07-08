Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Sent to minors

CBS Sports
 12 days ago

Crismatt was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday. The right-hander saved the Padres' bullpen during Wednesday's blowout loss to the Nationals by delivering five innings of one-run relief, and he'll head to Triple-A in favor of a fresh arm. Crismatt has a 3.55 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 38:16 K:BB across 45.2 frames this season for the Friars, and he figures to rejoin the big-league club at some point during the second half of the season.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nabil Crismatt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Triple A#Triple A El Paso#Era#Friars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBDodger Insider

Tingler’s Thoughts on roster moves, Crismatt, Snell’s strength, attacking Scherzer, Darvish, Lamet and Nola bracing for a rehab assignment

With relievers Nabil Crismatt and Nick Ramirez working five and two innings, respectively, Wednesday, and Blake Snell questionable to make his start Friday night, the Padres Thursday recalled Daniel Camarena and James Norwood from Triple-A El Paso and sent Crismatt and Ramirez to the Chihuahuas. Padres manager Jayce Tingler also...
MLBDodger Insider

FriarNotes: Crismatt might be the “unsung hero” of the Padres season to date

The Padres optioned Nabil Crismatt to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday. But the right-hander will likely soon return. This decision wasn’t based on performance. It was made off the 82 pitches he threw in a yeoman five-inning Wednesday night. Crismatt wouldn’t be available again before the break. And the Padres needed someone who would be available.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. applauds Angels’ Shohei Ohtani at MLB All-Star Game

The MLB All-Star Game is on Tuesday night in Denver at Coors Field, and the All-Stars from both leagues gathered on Monday to spend some time with the media before the Home Run Derby kicked off. The best of the best all together in one place at the Midsummer Classic is always a treat. San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., starting at shortstop and batting leadoff for the National League, spoke highly of Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado bring emotional reaction from Jayce Tingler after shooting outside Nationals Park

Saturday’s game between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres made national headlines after a horrifying incident involving a shooting outside of Nationals Park that resulted in the game being suspended and resumed on Sunday. The fans went to leave the park in a frenzy, and others went down to the dugout and a few Padres players– including Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr.– opened the gates and directed fans into the dugout.
MLBBleacher Report

MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Joey Gallo, Jose Ramirez and More

As MLB teams put the finishing touches on their midseason assessments, they'll soon decide which bucket they fall into: buyers or sellers. That decision will then dictate their behavior between now and the June 30 trade deadline. With three teams sitting more than 20 games back of their respective division...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rumors: Padres ‘might unload for’ Rangers’ Joey Gallo

The San Diego Padres continue to glide along this season playing tremendous baseball. The lone thing going against them is that the NL West has turned out to be a loaded division with the Giants leading the way and the Dodgers in second. The Padres are still only 5 games back in the division and look poised to make the wildcard game at worst.
MLBchatsports.com

Why you'll see Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera back at first base a little more often

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch penciled Miguel Cabrera into Monday's starting lineup as the team's first baseman for the second time since June 22. As the All-Star break approached, the Tigers pulled Cabrera away from his semi-regular duties at first base. His right calf flared up, and Hinch didn't want to roll the dice near the halfway point of the season.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers fans fight each other in stands during Giants beatdown

The sum total of the fight the Los Angeles Dodgers displayed Monday night against the San Francisco Giants came in the bottom half of the first inning, with back-to-back home runs to slice their deficit from 3-0 to 3-2. Unfortunately, the on-field battle largely ended there, with the road Giants...
MLBdetroitsportsnation.com

Al Avila declares that the Detroit Tigers are no longer rebuilding

It’s been a long, arduous, and at times, very painful process. Could that all be coming to an end?. According to Detroit Tigers GM Al Avila, the team rebuild is over, and they’re now in a completely different position. “We’re not rebuilding anymore. We’re building,” Avila said earlier today. “We’re...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Judge: Lands in COVID-19 protocol

Judge is in the league's COVID-19 protocols as he awaits confirmation of a positive test for the virus, Buster Olney of ESPN reports. The Yankees have at least three players who have tested positive for COVID-19, and Judge is among a group of another three players who are in the league's health and safety protocols. The right fielder may have received a positive COVID-19 test result during the All-Star break, but the team is awaiting a second test before confirming his diagnosis. If his positive test is confirmed, Judge will be away from the team for at least 10 days, while Trey Amburgey and Tim Locastro could see an uptick in playing time in his absence.
MLBgaslampball.com

Padres Game Thread 7/7/21: Nationals @ Padres

The Padres can clinch a share of the series tonight with a win. They need to take advantage of this soft matchup and the following series against the Rockies before taking on the Nats once again. Starting Lineup. Ha-Seong Kim is starting for Jake Cronenworth at second and Webster Rivas...
MLBnumberfire.com

Webster Rivas starting for Padres on Friday

San Diego Padres catcher Webster Rivas is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Rivas is getting the nod behind the plate while batting eighth in the order against Rockies stater Kyle Freeland. In 54 plate appearances this season, Rivas has a .196 batting average...
MLBMLB

As Padres rise on field, they drop in Draft

SAN DIEGO -- The 2021 MLB Draft presents a different kind of challenge for the Padres and for scouting director Mark Conner. For the first time in five seasons, Conner's scouting group doesn't have a top-10 pick. In fact, the Padres -- fresh off their first postseason appearance in 14 years -- will be picking 27th overall, the latest they've picked in the first round since 1997.
MLBnumberfire.com

Webster Rivas catching for Padres on Wednesday

San Diego Padres catcher Webster Rivas is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Rivas will catch for right-hander Chris Paddack and bat eighth versus left-hander Patrick Corbin and the Nationals. Victor Caratini moves to the bench. The Padres implied team total of 4.75 runs is...
MLBeastvillagetimes.com

Minor league catching depth flourishing for Padres

At one time, the San Diego Padres farm system was the best in all of baseball. In recent years, A.J. Preller systematically traded players in the minors to upgrade the major league team. A few times, the Padres dealt very highly-touted catching prospects to get what they needed from another franchise via trade. Catching is a premium position, and generally, players who are behind the dish are coveted by teams. That is not a secret.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Victor Caratini: Not playing Friday

Caratini (hand) is not in the lineup Friday against the Rockies, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Despite receiving negative X-ray results for his right hand, which was hit with a foul ball Thursday, Caratini doesn't crack the lineup for Friday's series opener. Webster Rivas will start behind the dish and likely be the catcher for however long Caratini needs to recover.
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Johan Oviedo: Sent to Triple-A

Oviedo was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The young right-hander made his final start before the All-Star break in Wednesday's loss to the Giants, so he'll head to Triple-A so he can continue receiving work in the minors. Oviedo is a strong bet to rejoin the rotation when the Cardinals require additional starters during the July 19-22 series versus the Cubs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy