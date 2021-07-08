Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Sent to minors
Crismatt was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Thursday. The right-hander saved the Padres' bullpen during Wednesday's blowout loss to the Nationals by delivering five innings of one-run relief, and he'll head to Triple-A in favor of a fresh arm. Crismatt has a 3.55 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 38:16 K:BB across 45.2 frames this season for the Friars, and he figures to rejoin the big-league club at some point during the second half of the season.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0