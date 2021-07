The Braves have wasted little time initiating their newest additions as Joc Pederson now appears to be the everyday leadoff hitter and Stephen Vogt draws another start behind the plate. The veteran backstop had three hits on Sunday, and will get a shot at Padres right-hander Yu Darvish on Tuesday. Vogt will also be tasked with catching Touki Toussaint, who will make his season debut against a potent San Diego attack. This will be an interesting test for both parties as Vogt looks to familiarize with Toussaint while maintaining a hot bat against Darvish. Here is the full lineup for Atlanta: