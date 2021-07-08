Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Seeing first-team reps

We all know the broad strokes of the Jaylon Smith story so far. A coveted, remarkably athletic recruit out of high school, Smith saw his college career progress as anticipated, steadily improving his on-field production and showcasing slam-dunk top-ten-selection talent leading into the 2016 draft. That projection was derailed when Smith suffered a semi-catastrophic knee injury in his final college game, but the Dallas Cowboys still came calling with a high second round pick and confidence in Smith's eventual recovery. Exactly as drawn up, he needed a "redshirt" rookie NFL season along with a low-impact initial season on the field before health and talent came together with a bone fide Pro Bowl level 2018 year that culminated with a contract extension in the offseason. The arrow was firmly pointed up, until (for whatever reason) Smith lost the "it" that fueled his 2018 play in his followup 2019 - and then he dropped off even harder last season, bringing his medium-term future into question.