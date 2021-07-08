Cancel
Cowboys' Jaylon Smith: Seeing first-team reps

CBS Sports
 12 days ago

Smith (wrist) took a majority of the first-team reps at linebacker during OTAs, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Although it's a good sign that Smith was back with his teammates, Machota points out that fans shouldn't read to much into him receiving the first-team reps, as the coaching staff has kept veterans and rookies together for much of the offseason work. Smith underwent wrist surgery this offseason, coupled with the team drafting Micah Parsons in the first round of the 2021 Draft, signs that point to a decreased role for Smith heading into 2021 and potentially beyond. The Notre Dame product racked up 154 tackles (89 solo) and 1.5 sacks last season and hopes to be a full-go for training camp.

