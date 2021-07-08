Cancel
Bengals' Trae Waynes: Full-go during offseason work

 12 days ago

Waynes (pectoral) was a full participant during every offseason workout leading up to training camp, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. The Michigan State product missed the entire 2020 season due to a pectoral injury he suffered while weightlifting during last year's training camp, so he's hoping for a strong return in 2021. Prior to joining the Bengals, the 28-year-old produced 247 tackles (215 solo) and seven interceptions across five seasons with the Vikings. Waynes will head into the second year of a three-year, $42 million contract with the Bengals, presumably in a starting role for 2021.

