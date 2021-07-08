Storybook Brawl Is A Fantasy Themed Auto-Battler Card Game Nirvana
Over the Holiday weekend, I came across a fantasy-themed free-to-play auto-battler card game from the Publisher / Developer company called Good Luck Games, LLC. Storybook Brawl went into open beta on June 18th, and I am saddened to state that I just learned about this magnificent gem of a game last Friday. It is like Blizzard’s Hearthstone game but a lot more challenging and there is no deck to make or guide to follow. It involves using your heroes to their advantage and getting whatever cards you can buy to build your army. Storybook Brawl is made by a team formed by Matt Place, Matt Nass, and Josh Utter-Leyton and I am already hooked just from playing the Beta.thekoalition.com
