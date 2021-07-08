Storybook Brawl Is A Fantasy Themed Auto-Battler Card Game Nirvana

The parents' guide to what's in this game. While this is a ten year old revamping of a Wii title, it hasn't lost a single step in that whole time, and a new generation of players will love this title. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD gives you the choice to play with motion controls or not, which is important as the motion controls are still somewhat inaccurate, and thus frustrating, like the game it's based on. Giving you the option is a welcomed addition, and since it's playable on Nintendo Switch, that means this classic adventure is now portable for the first time. That said, rotating the camera can be a little cumbersome in the button-only mode as the right analog stick doesn't move it like most games (instead, you need to press the L shoulder button first).