Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Storybook Brawl Is A Fantasy Themed Auto-Battler Card Game Nirvana

By Joe LaRue
thekoalition.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the Holiday weekend, I came across a fantasy-themed free-to-play auto-battler card game from the Publisher / Developer company called Good Luck Games, LLC. Storybook Brawl went into open beta on June 18th, and I am saddened to state that I just learned about this magnificent gem of a game last Friday. It is like Blizzard’s Hearthstone game but a lot more challenging and there is no deck to make or guide to follow. It involves using your heroes to their advantage and getting whatever cards you can buy to build your army. Storybook Brawl is made by a team formed by Matt Place, Matt Nass, and Josh Utter-Leyton and I am already hooked just from playing the Beta.

thekoalition.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Card Games#Fantasy#Game Developer#Good Luck Games#Llc#Storybook Brawl#Hearthstone#Animal#Golden Chicken
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Card Game
Related
gamingideology.com

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, a Smash Bros.-Like Fighting Game, Announced

A Super Smash Bros.-esque fighting game with Nickelodeon characters is revealed. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, developed by Ludosity and Fair Play Labs, is a fighting game similar to Super Smash Bros. and will be out this fall. characters. When it comes to crossover fighting games, one of the biggest draws is...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Best Final Fantasy Games Of All Time

Every mainline Final Fantasy on Nintendo systems, ranked by you. In celebration not only of Final Fantasy X's 20th anniversary, but also Final Fantasy IV's 30th anniversary (both Japanese launches), we're republishing this reader-ranked list of all the mainline Final Fantasy games available on Nintendo consoles. Remember, this list is...
Video Gamescommonsensemedia.org

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

The parents' guide to what's in this game. While this is a ten year old revamping of a Wii title, it hasn't lost a single step in that whole time, and a new generation of players will love this title. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD gives you the choice to play with motion controls or not, which is important as the motion controls are still somewhat inaccurate, and thus frustrating, like the game it's based on. Giving you the option is a welcomed addition, and since it's playable on Nintendo Switch, that means this classic adventure is now portable for the first time. That said, rotating the camera can be a little cumbersome in the button-only mode as the right analog stick doesn't move it like most games (instead, you need to press the L shoulder button first).
pixelkin.org

Pokémon Unite is a 5v5 free-to-play MOBA, now on Switch

The Pokémon Company, Nintendo, and developer TiMi Studio Group have released a rather brilliant genre mashup in Pokémon Unite, a free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena game, now on Switch (free to download). Pokémon Unite is similar to a 5v5 sporting match, or MOBA game such as League of Legends or...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

NEO: The World Ends with You Demo – Preview

NEO: The World Ends with You is nearly upon us, and with that, Square Enix has released a demo for us to try out. NEO is the sequel to the 2007 game The World Ends with You. The main differences between the games is that NEO: TWEWY is in 3-D and the game lets us control up to 4 characters at once. This demo is actually more of prologue since all progress you’ve done will carry over to the full game once it’s released.
HappyGamer

Death’s Door Review – A Dungeon Crawler Full Of Delightful Secrets

As a fan of Titan Souls, Death’s Door was a day one pick-up for me, and it’s been worth it. Developed by Acid Nerve and published by Devolver Digital, it’s another game to add to the impressive roster of indie titles that have hit the market in 2021. Although the...
Video GamesGamespot

WoW: Wrath Of The Lich King Pandemic Board Game Is Available For Preorder Now

World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King - A Pandemic Style Board Game is coming this year, and players can preorder the game now. The board game adaptation, which takes the setting and characters of WoW's second expansion pack and uses the rules of the popular Pandemic board game series, will retail for $60 and ship no later than November 30, 2021.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Puzzle battler Aloof releasing on Switch later this year

RedDeerGames has announced that Aloof, a puzzle battler made by ButtonX, is on the way to Switch. It will be available later in 2021. We have the following overview and trailer straight from RedDeerGames:. Aloof is a cute puzzle-battler with adorable animals in which you defend your small islands. The...
ab-gaming.com

Blightbound – A MultiPlayer Dungeon Crawler

Developer Ronimo Games (Awesomenauts) and publisher Devolver Digital (My Friend Pedro) have announced: Blightbound, a dark and stylish co-op action RPG that will battle its way to you very soon. The world lies in peril. Decades ago, a band of legendary heroes finally defeated the dreaded Shadow Titan after a...
pureplaystation.com

Out Today: Rhythm n’ Bullets Definitive Edition is a PSVR Shooter With Style

DB Creations brings arcade action to PSVR with Rhythm n’ Bullets Definitive Edition. Fancy another reason to stick your head inside Sony’s PlayStation VR headset this summer? There are already a few good excuses for getting hot and sweaty but there’s another one out today in the form of Rhythm n’ Bullets Definitive Edition from Seattle-based indie outfit D.B Creations.
wegotthiscovered.com

These Are The Best Solo Board Games

Nothing beats game night. Hanging out with friends and playing board games is always a fantastic and enjoyable experience. But what if you want to play a tabletop game when all of your friends are busy? What if you just can’t wait until the next board game night?. Don’t worry....
gamespew.com

Inked: A Tale of Love Is Coming to Consoles

Inked: A Tale of Love, which began life on the PC and then moved to mobile, is arriving on consoles. It’s a wholesome, narrative-driven puzzle game about a nameless hero the, er, Nameless Hero, who’s searching for his lost love. They made plans to spend the rest of their lives together but one day his paramour vanished so, as Inked’s protagonist, it’s your job to find out what happened.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

The indie, Good Knight, is coming to Steam this fall

Good Knight, a one-button bullet hell game developed by Doublethink Games, will be released on Steam this fall. Good Knight is a buttcracking arcade metal game inspired by Super-Hexagon, Castlevania, and Touhou as well as philippine horrors, history and literature fuse with Greek stories. Use your agility and speed to escape gunfire and defeat gigantic enemies in many strange hells.
gamespew.com

Konami Has Revealed Three Upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! Games

It’s a big day for Yu-Gi-Oh! news. Firstly, Konami has announced three Yu-Gi-Oh games. Secondly, we’ve just remembered that Yu-Gi-Oh! is not the name of the anime series’ protagonist who is, in fact, called Yugi Mutou. We’re not sure at what point we started confusing the two; we never thought Ash Ketchum was Ash Pokemon, but there you go.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

WOW Wrath of the Lich King Pandemic Game Releasing This Year

There can only be one lich king. After being announced with a one-minute teaser earlier this month, World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King: A Pandemic System Game is releasing later this November for $59.99 on Z-Man's website and the Official Blizzard Gear Store. The game combines both the co-operative Pandemic tabletop experience with the World of Warcraft universe with the characters, battles, and quests players have come to know and expect.

Comments / 0

Community Policy