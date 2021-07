New York- Doubleheaders are hard to sweep, a fact that the New York Mets have come to learn this season. The Mets have already played ten doubleheaders this season and have secured a sweep in just two of them, including today’s twin bill against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The good news is that the Mets (47-39) haven’t gotten swept in a doubleheader either, securing eight splits, a trend that continued today when the Pirates (33-56) won Game 1 by a score of 6-2 while the Mets won the nightcap by a final score of 3-2.