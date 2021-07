Advanced Task Manager is another one of the more popular task management apps. It has sort of evolved into a phone booster. That’s not the best news because booster apps don’t work well. However, this is a task manager that works on Nougat. That’s fairly rare. You can use it to kill apps and games, clear out RAM, and a few other things. It has an ignore list for those apps you don’t want closed. This is one of a few that works on newer versions of Android. We wouldn’t recommend you do that, though. It’s still good for older devices as well.