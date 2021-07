What if there was a way for pain patients to get all the pain-relieving power of opioids with none of the addicting side effects?. Opioids are one of the most powerful pain medications available, but millions of Americans have struggled with prescription opioid misuse after getting hooked on the feelings of calm and euphoria they also induce. But new research suggests there may be a way to chemically tailor opioids to reduce their addictive potential.