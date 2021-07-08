Cancel
San Marcos, TX

HS Countdown to Kickoff: San Marcos hosts SA East Central

San Marcos Daily Record
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe purple and white will host an old district foe in their first game inside San Marcos Toyota Rattler Stadium of the 2021 season. San Marcos and San Antonio East Central are both 3-3 against each other since 2014, though the Hornets won the last two meetings in 2018 and ‘19. The teams were supposed to face each other again in a non-district game in 2020, but the matchup was scrapped after the COVID-19 pandemic caused some rescheduling.

www.sanmarcosrecord.com

