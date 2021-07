As the Cincinnati Bengals inch closer to the start of training camp, one position that could be the best in the NFL from this team is the wide receivers. Already stacked with Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, the Bengals added to that deadly duo by making it a terrifying trio after the selection of Ja’Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Chase previously played with Joe Burrow at LSU and the two had quite the connection in the season that saw LSU win the national title.