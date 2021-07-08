Lessons from my roasting mantra | Kitchen to Kitchen

I lived at the Olympic Hostel at Fort Worden from 2006 to 2011. My husband, Christopher, ran this peaceful and friendly accommodation for 18 years. When I arrived, our culinary scene changed. We had plenty of dining space and gave large dinner parties, indoors and out. I often cooked for crowds, and it helped that we had three full-sized ovens, two in the hostel, and one in our adjoining apartment. In those days I was chef-crazy and would stop at nothing to fulfill whatever flavor aspiration I was chasing.