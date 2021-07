On Saturday, July 10, the Morton Memorial UMC monthly curbside food distribution will begin at 8 a.m. and continue until 10 a.m. Drivers should enter the food distribution line from behind the church where they will be directed to the loading area. We ask that you please wear a mask and remain in your vehicle. If you are unable to load your own vehicle, volunteers will be there to assist. Our volunteers wear masks and gloves. All are welcome. If this is your first time, we ask that you complete a short form. Morton Memorial United Methodist Church is located at 322 West Main St. in Monteagle.